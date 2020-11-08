Tom Holland shares first look of Spider-Man 3, along with mask message
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () English actor Tom Holland recently gave fans a first look at 'Spider-Man 3.' On Friday the 24-year-old British actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself dressed as the character. The actor was also seen wearing a white face mask.
"Wear a mask, I'm wearing two...," Holland captioned the photograph,...
