Tom Holland shares first look of Spider-Man 3, along with mask message

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
English actor Tom Holland recently gave fans a first look at 'Spider-Man 3.' On Friday the 24-year-old British actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself dressed as the character. The actor was also seen wearing a white face mask.

"Wear a mask, I'm wearing two...," Holland captioned the photograph,...
