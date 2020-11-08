Global  
 

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Celebrate Winning the U.S. Election in Delaware - Watch Their Victory Speeches!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are celebrating their historic win in Delaware! The President-Elect and Vice President-Elect took to the stage to give victory speeches after winning the 2020 Election on Saturday night (November 7) in Wilmington, Delaware. First up, Kamala spoke to supporters, while acknowledging that she is the first woman, and person of [...]
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Southwest Florida celebrates Joe Biden's projected victory

Southwest Florida celebrates Joe Biden's projected victory 02:03

 About 100 Lee County Democrats popped champagne to celebrate a victory for their party Saturday night. Some noting this is only the beginning of an uphill battle.

