Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Celebrate Winning the U.S. Election in Delaware - Watch Their Victory Speeches!
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are celebrating their historic win in Delaware! The President-Elect and Vice President-Elect took to the stage to give victory speeches after winning the 2020 Election on Saturday night (November 7) in Wilmington, Delaware. First up, Kamala spoke to supporters, while acknowledging that she is the first woman, and person of [...]
After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:46Published