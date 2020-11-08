Yami-Ayushmann celebrate 1 year of 'Bala' Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer 'Bala' turned a year old today. The film, which released in 2019, is one of the important films in their career. Today, the actress took to her Instagram to celebrate one year of the film's release. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

