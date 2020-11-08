Global  
 

Yami-Ayushmann celebrate 1 year of 'Bala'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer 'Bala' turned a year old today. The film, which released in 2019, is one of the important films in their career. Today, the actress took to her Instagram to celebrate one year of the film's release.
