Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Reaches Out To Asian Doll After King Von’s Death

SOHH Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Reaches Out To Asian Doll After King Von’s DeathThe hip-hop community mourned the death of Chicago rapper King Von on Friday. Among those grieving is Asian Doll, the Texas rapper who dated King Von from 2018 until their breakup a few months ago. Asian Doll: ‘I don’t know how much longer I can cry’ Asian Doll’s heartbreak was evident in her Twitter posts […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Published
News video: Asian Doll, Chance The Rapper, Polo G & More React To King Von's Death

Asian Doll, Chance The Rapper, Polo G & More React To King Von's Death 02:49

 Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rapper King Von, 26, shot and killed near Atlanta nightclub [Video]

Rapper King Von, 26, shot and killed near Atlanta nightclub

Rapper King Von, 26, shot and killed near Atlanta nightclub

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:33Published
Rapper King Von Shot Dead Outside Atlanta Night Club [Video]

Rapper King Von Shot Dead Outside Atlanta Night Club

Rapper King Von Shot Dead , Outside Atlanta Night Club . According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

 The 'Road Runner' raptress is deeply shaken after her rapper boyfriend was killed in a shooting, posting desperate-sounding tweets like 'I wanna die 2' and 'help...
AceShowbiz

Polo G, Fivio Foreign + Asian Doll Mourn King Von’s Death

Polo G, Fivio Foreign + Asian Doll Mourn King Von’s Death The rap game is in some serious pain right now. Rap artists Polo G, Fivio Foreign and Asian Doll have come forward to pay their respect to the life of slain...
SOHH

Asian Doll, Chance The Rapper, Polo G & More React To King Von's Death

 The OTF rapper was reportedly killed after gunfire erupted outside an Atlanta hookah lounge early Friday (November 6).
HipHopDX