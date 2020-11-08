Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Queen Elizabeth for Remembrance Day Ceremony
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) join Queen Elizabeth for solemn remembrance. The royal family is observing Remembrance Day, the ceremonial tribute to fallen service members on Sunday (November 8) in London, United Kingdom. The family joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess
Queen Elizabeth's family Christmas gathering is set to be axed for the first time in 33 years as she and Prince Philip are reportedly planning to remain in self-isolation together at Windsor Castle due to the Covid-19 pandemic.