Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William & Kate Middleton Join Queen Elizabeth for Remembrance Day Ceremony

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) join Queen Elizabeth for solemn remembrance. The royal family is observing Remembrance Day, the ceremonial tribute to fallen service members on Sunday (November 8) in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton The family joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth's family Christmas axed for the first time in 33 years

Queen Elizabeth's family Christmas axed for the first time in 33 years 00:48

 Queen Elizabeth's family Christmas gathering is set to be axed for the first time in 33 years as she and Prince Philip are reportedly planning to remain in self-isolation together at Windsor Castle due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers [Video]

Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers

The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior. The royal family has sported an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Prince William honours first responders amid reports he battled Covid-19 [Video]

Prince William honours first responders amid reports he battled Covid-19

Prince William has given a shoutout to first responders in his first public appearance since reports emerged that he'd battled coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published