Kelly Clarkson Countersues Father-in-Law Narvel Blackstock Amid Divorce With Brandon Blackstock

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson is hitting back. The 38-year-old American Idol alum is now countersuing her former management company Starstruck, run by estranged husband Brandon Blackstock‘s father Narvel, according to legal docs obtained by People. She is suing for allegedly violating the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without [...]
