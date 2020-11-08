Jason Aldean's wife Brittany stands up for fellow Republicans, Trump after backlash from Biden supporters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What do Trump supporters think of a Biden presidency?



Thousands of pro-Trump protesters marched in Washington DC to support President Trump. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:22 Published 19 hours ago Biden supporters celebrate, Trump supporters protest election results in Arizona



For a second straight weekend, supporters of President Donald Trump protest the results of the election, while Joe Biden supporters celebrate quietly. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:33 Published 23 hours ago President Trump Greets Supporters From Motorcade, President-Elect Biden Works On Transition



With 67 days left in office, President Donald Trump greeted supporters Saturday from his motorcade. Thousands showed up to rally behind him, refusing to accept the president's defeat. Meanwhile,.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:52 Published 1 day ago