Alex Trebek has sadly died. The beloved host of the iconic game show Jeopardy passed away at the age of 80 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer, the official account for the show confirmed on Sunday (November 8). “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, [...]