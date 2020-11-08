Global  
 

Prince Harry's Request to Have Wreath Laid During Remembrance Day Ceremony Denied by Palace

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Many members of the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth to pay their respects to fallen servicemen and women during Sunday’s (November 8) Remembrance Day, but Prince Harry was not included – despite his request. The 36-year-old royal’s request to have a wreath of poppies laid at the memorial was turned down, according to The Sunday [...]
