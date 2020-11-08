First Lady Melania Trump Is Now Telling the President to Accept He Lost, CNN Reports
Sunday, 8 November 2020 (
1 hour ago) On Sunday, CNN reported that First Lady *Melania Trump* is urging President *Donald Trump* to admit his reelection loss and give up his dispute with the 2020 results.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
KC metro expert explains Trump's legal fight over votes
President Donald Trump and his legal team continue their accusations of voter fraud after it was reported that President-Elect Joe Biden was projected to be the winner.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:08 Published 13 hours ago
What's next for Donald Trump?
We take a look at what might come next for President Trump after losing hisreelection bid to democrat Joe Biden.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 18 hours ago
Related news from verified sources