First Lady Melania Trump Is Now Telling the President to Accept He Lost, CNN Reports

Mediaite Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
On Sunday, CNN reported that First Lady *Melania Trump* is urging President *Donald Trump* to admit his reelection loss and give up his dispute with the 2020 results.
