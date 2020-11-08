What Is The End Of An Era? 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies At 80 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

"I love spending time with bright people," said the longtime game show host. Trebek began hosting the trivia show in 1984 and continued for nearly four decades, even through bouts of chemotherapy. 👓 View full article

