Alex Trebek: Jeopardy! gameshow host dies after cancer battle aged 80

BBC News Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Alex Trebek, the beloved host of US quiz show Jeopardy!, had been battling cancer for some time.
News video: R.I.P. Alex Trebek

R.I.P. Alex Trebek 00:32

 Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the syndicated TV game show Jeopardy!, has died at age 80. Trebek made a public announcement on March 6, 2019, stating he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He said he intended to fight the disease despite the odds. Gizmodo says he joked he would need...

Alex Trebek of "Jeopardy!" dies at 80 after pancreatic cancer battle

 Alex Trebek, who won six Emmys as the host of "Jeopardy!," became a cultural icon hosting the game show for more than 40 years. He died Sunday at 80.
Alex Trebek, beloved 'Jeopardy!' host, dies after cancer battle at age 80

 The legendary game show figure was best known his soothing voice and understated humor.
