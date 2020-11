You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources R.I.P. Alex Trebek



Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the syndicated TV game show Jeopardy!, has died at age 80. Trebek made a public announcement on March 6, 2019, stating he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 57 minutes ago Alex Trebek announces Tim Stuetzle to Sens at No. 3



Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announces the Ottawa Senators' third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, German forward Tim Stuetzle Credit: NHL Duration: 03:49 Published on October 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Nancy Sinatra pays tribute to Jeopardy host Alex Trebek after death at age 80 Trebek was suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis he revealed in March 2019.

Upworthy 2 hours ago