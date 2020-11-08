Global  
 

Trump Complains About ‘Lamestream Media’ Calling Election for Biden; Melania Tweets Support for Election Fight

Sunday, 8 November 2020
Trump Complains About ‘Lamestream Media’ Calling Election for Biden; Melania Tweets Support for Election FightPresident *Donald Trump* and First Lady *Melania Trump* lashed out at the media for calling the 2020 election and pronouncing his defeat to President-Elect *Joe Biden*.
