Ted Cruz Bashes Chris Wallace After Anchor Likens Him to Japanese Holdout Soldiers After WWII

Mediaite Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Sen. Ted Cruz fired back at Chris Wallace after the anchor compared him to Japanese holdout soldiers from World War II, in light of Cruz's defense of President Trump's claims of election fraud.
