Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat & Rita Ora Stun In Hot Looks at MTV EMAs 2020

Just Jared Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Bebe Rexha shows off her fiery red hair on the 2020 MTV EMAs red carpet, which aired Sunday (November 8), from London, England. The 31-year-old singer joined her “Baby, I’m Jealous” collaborator Doja Cat, as well as Rita Ora, Zara Larsson, and Anne-Marie at the music event. Madison Beer and Tate McCrae also stopped by [...]
News video: BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson 01:17

 *Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared as holograms in front of a cheering crowd on hundreds of...

