Alicia Keys Wears Bedazzled Face Covering for Performance of 'Love Looks Better' at MTV EMAs 2020 - Watch Now!

Just Jared Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Alicia Keys is taking over the stage at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards! The 39-year-old entertainer performed her new song “Love Looks Better” during the awards show which aired on Sunday (November 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Keys For her performance, Alicia donned a bedazzled face covering and with a [...]
News video: Yungblud Teases 'Insane' MTV EMAs Performance

Yungblud Teases 'Insane' MTV EMAs Performance 02:47

 Ahead of the 2020 MTV EMAs on Sunday, two-time nominee Yungblud says his performance will be "insane" even though there is no audience. Plus, the 23-year-old shares how he's staying positive during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

