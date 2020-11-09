Global  
 

Shatrughan Sinha says his niece has been 'closely associated with' Kamala Harris

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has tweeted that Preeta Sinha, daughter of his elder brother, has been closely associated with United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sharing a picture of Preeta with Harris, the Bollywood veteran wrote in a long tweet posted in parts: ""Heartiest congratulations! As the world is...
News video: Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears 00:46

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and...

