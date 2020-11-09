'Jurassic World: Dominion' completes production amid COVID-19
Monday, 9 November 2020 () It's finally a wrap on the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion", one of the Hollywood films whose shooting schedule was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed. The development came a month after shooting on the film at UK's iconic Pinewood Studios was halted for two weeks after multiple...
To follow the debut of the New 500 to the Italian press, the Group is opening the doors of its historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, where every day the women and men of FCA create this gem of technology,..
To follow the debut of the New 500 to the Italian press, the Group is opening the doors of its historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, where every day the women and men of FCA create this gem of technology,..