Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Jurassic World: Dominion' completes production amid COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
It's finally a wrap on the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion", one of the Hollywood films whose shooting schedule was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed. The development came a month after shooting on the film at UK's iconic Pinewood Studios was halted for two weeks after multiple...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Fiat 500 Cabrio and HB Preview [Video]

New Fiat 500 Cabrio and HB Preview

To follow the debut of the New 500 to the Italian press, the Group is opening the doors of its historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, where every day the women and men of FCA create this gem of technology,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:14Published
The new Fiat 500e - Production line at Mirafiori Plant [Video]

The new Fiat 500e - Production line at Mirafiori Plant

To follow the debut of the New 500 to the Italian press, the Group is opening the doors of its historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, where every day the women and men of FCA create this gem of technology,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:47Published
Fiat 500 - Mirafiori Plant [Video]

Fiat 500 - Mirafiori Plant

The Group is opening the doors of its historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, where every day the women and men of FCA create this gem of technology, now ready to revolutionize tomorrow’s world of..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Jurassic World: Dominion completes production amid coronavirus
Indian Express