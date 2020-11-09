Long time host of game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek dies at 80

Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Long-time host of popular American game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 on Sunday morning, over a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the show confirmed.



In a Twitter post, the show informed the news of Trebek's death.



"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully...