Long time host of game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek dies at 80

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Long-time host of popular American game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 on Sunday morning, over a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the show confirmed.

In a Twitter post, the show informed the news of Trebek's death.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 01:08

 “Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

