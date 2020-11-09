Long time host of game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek dies at 80
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Long-time host of popular American game show 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 on Sunday morning, over a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the show confirmed.
In a Twitter post, the show informed the news of Trebek's death.
"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully...
“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
