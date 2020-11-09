Global  
 

Shilpa Shetty shares video of her 'Sunday Binge', says 'can't resist vada pav'

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Shilpa Shetty shares video of her 'Sunday Binge', says 'can't resist vada pav'Savouring on a lip-smacking vada pao that she couldn't resist, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated fans to a short glimpse from her fabulous 'Sunday Binge.'

The 'Dhadkan' star posted a clip on Instagram in which she is seen seated in the car while relishing a lip-smacking vada pao.


View this post on...
0
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Shilpa Shetty Kundra gorges on vada pav

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gorges on vada pav 00:52

 Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoyed gorging on vada pav as her Sunday binge.

