Little Mix Host MTV EMAs 2020 & Perform 'Sweet Melody' (Video)
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
3/4 of Little Mix go colorful for the 2020 MTV EMAs, which aired on Sunday evening (November 8). The girls – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – wore two stunning looks for the award show, where they also performed their song “Sweet Melody” from their just-released new album Confetti. “Tonight was the best [...]
