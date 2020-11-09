Global  
 

Little Mix Host MTV EMAs 2020 & Perform 'Sweet Melody' (Video)

Just Jared Jr Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
3/4 of Little Mix go colorful for the 2020 MTV EMAs, which aired on Sunday evening (November 8). The girls – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – wore two stunning looks for the award show, where they also performed their song “Sweet Melody” from their just-released new album Confetti. “Tonight was the best [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Jesy Nelson pulls out of MTV EMAs due to mystery illness

Jesy Nelson pulls out of MTV EMAs due to mystery illness 00:59

 Jesy Nelson has pulled out of the MTV EMA's after taking ill but her Little Mix bandmates will carry on without her.

