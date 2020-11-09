Tanushree Dutta: People are asking justice for Sushant, where is the justice for me?
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
It was September 2018 when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta made some serious allegations against Nana Patekar, As per the actress' allegations, she was harassed on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss (2009) by the actor. She had spoken about the same in an interview with Zoom TV two years back.
*Talking to the channel*, she said,...
It was September 2018 when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta made some serious allegations against Nana Patekar, As per the actress' allegations, she was harassed on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss (2009) by the actor. She had spoken about the same in an interview with Zoom TV two years back.
*Talking to the channel*, she said,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources