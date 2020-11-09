Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha to get results of Bihar legislative assembly polls
Monday, 9 November 2020 () As the counting of votes gets underway tomorrow, Sonakshi Sinha will be glued to the results of the Bihar legislative assembly polls. Actor brother Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from the Bankipore seat. It will be a keenly-watched contest as he takes on Bharatiya Janata Party's Nitin Navin, a three-time MLA. Sona had taken...
As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at...
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14Published
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published
After three phases of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, counting of votes will be held on November 10. The counting is likely to commence at 8 am. In order to maintain law and order, a..