Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha to get results of Bihar legislative assembly polls

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JDU workers burst crackers as latest trends show NDA majority in Bihar



JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14 Published 2 hours ago Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate



Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published 7 hours ago Bihar polls: Counting of votes begins for 243 Assembly constituencies



After three phases of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, counting of votes will be held on November 10. The counting is likely to commence at 8 am. In order to maintain law and order, a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 9 hours ago