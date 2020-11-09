Global  
 

One News Page

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha to get results of Bihar legislative assembly polls

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020
As the counting of votes gets underway tomorrow, Sonakshi Sinha will be glued to the results of the Bihar legislative assembly polls. Actor brother Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from the Bankipore seat. It will be a keenly-watched contest as he takes on Bharatiya Janata Party's Nitin Navin, a three-time MLA. Sona had taken...
