Deepika changes Twitter name to Shantipriya
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone marked her entry in films on November 9, 2007 with ‘Om Shanti Om’. Celebrating 13 years of her debut in Bollywood, DP changed her social media name to ‘Shantipriya’, celebrating the iconic character and her entry in films. ‘Om Shanti Om’ was a reincarnation drama which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, while Farah Khan helmed the venture.
