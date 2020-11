Alex Trebek Talked About His 'Jeopardy!' Replacement in One of His Final Interviews

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Remembering Alex Trebek



Former reporter Kate Carnegie remembers interviewing Alex Trebek in Los Angeles in 2013. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:47 Published 5 hours ago Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek



Many are mourning the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 5 hours ago 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80



β€œJeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08 Published 8 hours ago