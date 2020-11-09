Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Trebek Talked About His 'Jeopardy!' Replacement in One of His Final Interviews

Just Jared Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The world is a little sadder today. Fans are mourning the death of beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek after it was announced that he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday (November 8). Alex had been battling the disease for years, and told fans that he would continue to host Jeopardy! as long as [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies 01:46

 Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80, ten days after filming his final episode.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Alex Trebek [Video]

Remembering Alex Trebek

Former reporter Kate Carnegie remembers interviewing Alex Trebek in Los Angeles in 2013.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published
Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek [Video]

Many mourning the loss of Alex Trebek

Many are mourning the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 [Video]

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:08Published