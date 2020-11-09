Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Telugu actor-politician Chiranjeevi tests corona positive

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Popular Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. "Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama 'Acharya' film's shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive," added Chiranjeevi.



à°à°à°¾à°°à±à°¯...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like