Telugu actor-politician Chiranjeevi tests corona positive Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Popular Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. "Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama 'Acharya' film's shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive," added Chiranjeevi.







