Europe Music Awards Winners' List: Armaan Malik wins Best India Act; BTS and Lady Gaga clinch Top Awards

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

The show honouring the best in global music is available to...
