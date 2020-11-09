Global  
 

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Just Off Southwest Florida Coast But Still Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Wind To South Florida

cbs4.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
ropical Storm Eta is just off the coast of Southwest Florida, bringing strong wind, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge across portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall In Lower Matecumbe Key 05:51

 Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys as a strong Tropical Storm as it continues to cause strong winds and dangerous flooding across portions of South Florida.

