Octavian's Debut Album Drops This Week

Clash Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
*Octavian* will release his long-awaited debut album later this week.

The London rapper made his name with two exceptional mixtapes - 'SPACEMAN' and 'Endorphins' - before hitting the studio to focus on his debut album.

Skepta has seemingly been involved throughout, with lead single 'Rari' landing a few weeks back.

The exact date has been a closely guarded secret, with Octavian now confirming that the record lands on November 13th.

The rapper shared the full tracklisting alongside the announce - check it out below.



HERES WHAT YOU BEEN WAITING FOR... THE OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR MY DEBUT ALBUM pic.twitter.com/iWFVKQvNe3

— FRIDAY 13th (@OctavianEssie) November 6, 2020

Related: *Love Conquers All - Octavian Interviewed*

Photo Credit: *Adama Jalloh*

