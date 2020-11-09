Global  
 

Lil Yachty Vows To Sacrifice His Friends For Frank Ocean Album

SOHH Monday, 9 November 2020
Lil Yachty Vows To Sacrifice His Friends For Frank Ocean AlbumAtlanta rapper Lil Yachty really, really, really – really – wants a new Frank Ocean album. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to dish on just how much he’s willing to give up in an effort to hear new tunes from the West Coast crooner. Lil Yachty’s Wants Frank Ocean Album Lil Boat went to […]
