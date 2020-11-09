Eva Longoria Apologizes for Saying 'Latina Women Were the Real Heroines' In 2020 Election
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Eva Longoria is issuing an apology for her comments about the Presidential election on MSNBC. On the network, Eva said, “women of color showed up in big ways,” regarding Joe Biden‘s win. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout [...]
