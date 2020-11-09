GOP Lt Gov of Georgia Shuts Down Claims of Voter Fraud: ‘We’ve Not Seen Any Sort of Credible Examples’
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) shut down any claims of voter fraud in his state while on CNN Monday morning -- noting that there hasn't been "any sort of credible examples."
