Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Lt Gov of Georgia Shuts Down Claims of Voter Fraud: ‘We’ve Not Seen Any Sort of Credible Examples’

Mediaite Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) shut down any claims of voter fraud in his state while on CNN Monday morning -- noting that there hasn't been "any sort of credible examples."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: GOP Leaders claim 3,000 cases of voter fraud

GOP Leaders claim 3,000 cases of voter fraud 00:23

 Lawyers for the Nevada Republican Party have sent a criminal referral to United States Attorney General, William Barr. Local GOP leaders claim they have found more than 3,000 examples of voter fraud.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania [Video]

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers [Video]

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Giuliani challenged over voter fraud claims [Video]

Giuliani challenged over voter fraud claims

Sky's Mark Stone challenges Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani over his claims about alleged voter fraud.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:23Published