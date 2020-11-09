Global  
 

Gov. Cuomo Says There’s ‘Bad News’ in Pfizer Covid Vaccine Breakthrough: Trump Will Determine How it Gets Distributed

Mediaite Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Gov. Cuomo says there's "bad news" in the Pfizer vaccine breakthrough in that President Trump's administration will be responsible for a distribution plan.
 President-elect Joe Biden, who on Monday unveiled the members of his coronavirus task force, praised news from Pfizer that a COVID vaccine it has been developing has proven to be 90 percent effective in preventing the disease.

