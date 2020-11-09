Global  
 

Donald Trump Celebrates COVID-19 Successful Vaccine Tests

SOHH Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The president has spoken and it has nothing to do with the election results. Donald Trump has stepped up to announce a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 appears to be on the horizon and gearing up for massive distribution. Donald Trump Celebrates COVID-19 Successful Vaccine The head of state went to his Twitter page to […]
