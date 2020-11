You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Laxmmi'



The Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now on Saturday, Akshay released the spooky new poster of the.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Aamir Khan on Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb: Wish it was releasing in theatres



Aamir Khan is all praise for the trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, and says that he wishes the film had a theatrical release. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago AAP MLA booked under Epidemic Act after meeting Hathras victim's family



After Hathras police registered a case against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act, as he had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29. MLA in a self-made video claimed that he had only.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published on October 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Laxmii review: Akshay Kumar outdoes Raghava Lawrence's transgender act For those who haven't watched Kanchana, Laxmii revolves around three spirits a transgender, a man and his mentally disabled son possessing the body of Asif...

Bollywood Life 3 hours ago