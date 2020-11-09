The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Goes OFF on Team Trump Disputing Election Results: ‘SUCK IT UP!’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence



Natalie Brand reports on Trump Administration continuing legal battle to overturn election results (11-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:14 Published 13 hours ago John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully



The widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain believes her husband 'would be very pleased' that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Election Day. Although a lifelong Republican like her.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 15 hours ago Baker Slams 'Baseless' Election Claims By Trump, Republicans



Gov. Charlie Baker slammed "baseless claims" from President Donald Trump about the election results. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:59 Published 16 hours ago