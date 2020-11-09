Global  
 

Aastha Sutharia - Rising digital Entrepreneur raising entertainment PR standards in Dhollywood!

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020
Aastha Sutharia - Rising digital Entrepreneur raising entertainment PR standards in Dhollywood!Aastha Sutharia, the girl from Gujarat is in news for all good reasons, kudos to her dedication and commitment towards her work & profession. At such a tender age, Aastha is garnering everybody's attention from Gujarat film Industry. Dhollywood is all praises for these lass who are pursuing B.Com degree from Maharaja Sayajirao...
