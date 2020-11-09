Sean Connery's Ashes To Be Scattered In Scotland
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Sean Connery is going back to Scotland. The late actor’s wife, Micheline Roquebrune, revealed that Sean‘s final wish was to have his ashes scattered across his country of birth and that’s what will be happening. “He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland,” she shared with the Scottish [...]
Sean Connery is going back to Scotland. The late actor’s wife, Micheline Roquebrune, revealed that Sean‘s final wish was to have his ashes scattered across his country of birth and that’s what will be happening. “He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland,” she shared with the Scottish [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources