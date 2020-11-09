Donald Trump's Ex Wife Ivana Trump Reacts to His Election 2020 Loss: 'I Really Don't Care'
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Ivana Trump is reacting to her ex husband Donald Trump‘s loss in the 2020 Election. Trump lost the election to democrat Joe Biden, who will take over in January of 2021. “I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other,” the 71-year-old told People. “I really don’t care.” “He’s [...]
