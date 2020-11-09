Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' Franchise Gets A Spinoff Film

Just Jared Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
John Krasinski has a new idea for another A Quiet Place movie, and it looks like it’s happening! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old actor, who also directed and co-wrote the original 2018 movie and its’ sequel, will be producing a third film in the franchise alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Boyega would return to 'Star Wars' franchise for an animated movie [Video]

John Boyega would return to 'Star Wars' franchise for an animated movie

John Boyega would return to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise in an animated feature, after previously saying he was done playing Finn.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:13Published