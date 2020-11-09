John Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' Franchise Gets A Spinoff Film
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
John Krasinski has a new idea for another A Quiet Place movie, and it looks like it’s happening! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old actor, who also directed and co-wrote the original 2018 movie and its’ sequel, will be producing a third film in the franchise alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. [...]
