Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Calls Her "Baby" in Rare Instagram Tribute
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
As Mariah Carey would say, Katie Holmes has found someone to always be her baby. Katie's boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., couldn't contain his excitement when she appeared on the...
As Mariah Carey would say, Katie Holmes has found someone to always be her baby. Katie's boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., couldn't contain his excitement when she appeared on the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources