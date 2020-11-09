Even Fox News Cut Off Kayleigh McEnany for Spreading Lies About the Election
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, appeared at a press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters on Monday (November 9) and even Fox News cut off her speech. The network’s anchor Neil Cavuto interrupted the press conference to tell viewers he couldn’t let them listen to Kayleigh unless she was going to give proof [...]
Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is rejecting the results, litigating in court, and is claiming there was massive voter fraud. Even so,...