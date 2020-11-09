Wentworth Miller Doesn't Want to Play Straight Characters Anymore, Will Not Reprise 'Prison Break' Role Again Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Prison Break fans can rule out another return of the series because Wentworth Miller says he is done with the show. The 48-year-old actor, who is openly gay, took to Instagram this weekend to tell fans that he no longer will play straight characters. Wentworth wrote a post in response to some negative comments he’s [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

