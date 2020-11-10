Eva Longoria apologizes for calling Latina women 'the real heroines' of election: 'My wording was not clear'
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Eva Longoria took to social media to explain that she was comparing Latina women to Latino men -- not Black women -- when calling them "the real heroines" of the 2020 election.
Eva Longoria took to social media to explain that she was comparing Latina women to Latino men -- not Black women -- when calling them "the real heroines" of the 2020 election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources