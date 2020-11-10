Global  
 

Eva Longoria apologizes for calling Latina women 'the real heroines' of election: 'My wording was not clear'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Eva Longoria took to social media to explain that she was comparing Latina women to Latino men -- not Black women -- when calling them "the real heroines" of the 2020 election.
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Eva Longoria Clarifies Comments Made on MSNBC | THR News

Eva Longoria Clarifies Comments Made on MSNBC | THR News 02:03

 Eva Longoria took to social media late on Sunday to clarify comments she had made in an interview on MSNBC that were construed as downplaying the role of Black women in helping Joe Biden win the presidential election.

