Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for Beach Day with BFF Emile Hirsch! (Photos)

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch show off their beach bodies while going shirtless for a fun day in the sun on Friday (November 6) in Malibu, Calif. The longtime BFFs were joined by a group of family and friends, including Leo‘s dad George DiCaprio, while enjoying the warm Los Angeles weather. It got much chillier [...]
