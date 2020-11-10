Global  
 

Wentworth Miller Says No More Prison Break As He Doesn't Want to Play Straight Characters

E! Online Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Wentworth Miller is taking a stand. The actor announced on Instagram on Sunday that he's officially retiring from playing Prison Break's Michael Scofield because he no longer...
Wentworth Miller Doesn't Want to Play Straight Characters Anymore, Will Not Reprise 'Prison Break' Role Again

 Prison Break fans can rule out another return of the series because Wentworth Miller says he is done with the show. The 48-year-old actor, who is openly gay,...
