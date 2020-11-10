See Photos: Katrina Kaif shares some amazing pictures as she gears up for a shoot in Maldives Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

It seems the mystery has finally been solved. Katrina Kaif had recently shared a picture where she could be seen travelling with her PPE kit on and fans wondered where she was off to. She's currently in the Maldives for a shoot and has shared some amazing pictures on her Instagram account.



This is what she had to write- "So... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

