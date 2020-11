Laxmii review: Akshay Kumar and Sharad Kelkar shine in this fireless bomb! Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Laxmii, which was earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb' is essentially a story of a transgender character, played brilliantly by Sharad Kelkar. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like