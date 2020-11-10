Global  
 

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Weighing in on the series' depiction of his 1982 incident, Michael Fagan denies that a conversation between him and and Queen Elizabeth II about Margaret Thatcher's harsh policies took place.
