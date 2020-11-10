'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Weighing in on the series' depiction of his 1982 incident, Michael Fagan denies that a conversation between him and and Queen Elizabeth II about Margaret Thatcher's harsh policies took place. 👓 View full article

